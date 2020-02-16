Morris Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. Apple comprises 6.9% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 165,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 102,266 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 3,975 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

AAPL opened at $324.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,421.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.38 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

