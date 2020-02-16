Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,920,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 16,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on MOS. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 10.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 63,523 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $1,907,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 6.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $4,456,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS opened at $18.75 on Friday. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $33.91. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

