Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Stock Position Boosted by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 272,594 shares during the period. Mosaic accounts for 4.7% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned about 0.27% of Mosaic worth $22,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 566.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 5,268.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. Mosaic Co has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $33.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

