M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 75.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 24.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

NYSE:MTB opened at $169.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.56. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $176.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

