Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Murphy USA worth $8,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 9,669.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 640,211 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,841,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Murphy USA by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 59,162 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Murphy USA by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 32,764 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 432,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after acquiring an additional 32,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

MUSA opened at $105.08 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc has a 12 month low of $74.83 and a 12 month high of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.42.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

