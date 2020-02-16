Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

NSSC stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 19,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $448,544.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,440.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 18,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $412,263.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,059. 38.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

