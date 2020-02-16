National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.17.

Several analysts have commented on NNN shares. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NNN opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $59.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.09.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,213,000 after acquiring an additional 310,189 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,805,000 after acquiring an additional 17,913 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 221,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 70.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

