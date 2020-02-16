National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Receiving Very Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a news impact score of -3.77 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

ValuEngine raised shares of National Security Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday.

NSEC stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 million, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00. National Security Group has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter. National Security Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.47%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

In other National Security Group news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey bought 5,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $79,189.50. Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey bought 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $40,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,461 shares of company stock worth $312,635 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

