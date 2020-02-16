NativeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.24 Million (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $89,231.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.70 or 0.03085434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00239958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00045928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00149965 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00022399 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin's total supply is 22,719,107 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io.

NativeCoin Coin Trading

NativeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

