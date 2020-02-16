Navios Maritime Containers LP (NASDAQ:NMCI) Short Interest Down 5.5% in January

Navios Maritime Containers LP (NASDAQ:NMCI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,900 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 313,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Navios Maritime Containers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navios Maritime Containers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Containers LP (NASDAQ:NMCI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.26% of Navios Maritime Containers at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMCI stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Navios Maritime Containers has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89.

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Navios Maritime Containers had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $38.99 million during the quarter.

Navios Maritime Containers Company Profile

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

