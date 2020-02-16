Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Given $67.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $67.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Neenah an industry rank of 237 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neenah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NP stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.32. Neenah has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Neenah’s payout ratio is presently 53.71%.

In other news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $538,718.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $1,035,724.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,075.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

