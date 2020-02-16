New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,589 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $53,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $141.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.33. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12 month low of $73.63 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDU. Macquarie upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.87.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

