New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,873 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $31,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

NYSE:EDU opened at $141.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.33. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $73.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDU. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.87.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.