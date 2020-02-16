New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $245.36 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) will post sales of $245.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $299.08 million and the lowest is $217.10 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $226.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $891.40 million to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $216.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NRZ shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 140,103 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $936,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 256.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 83,363 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRZ stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 92.17%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

