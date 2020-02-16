New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 2,400 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 438,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of W. R. Berkley worth $30,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 30.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $140,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE WRB opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average is $70.70. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

