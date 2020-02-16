New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $26.26 Million Stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.34% of A. O. Smith worth $26,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 270.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 185.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Shares of AOS opened at $43.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average is $47.21. A. O. Smith Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

