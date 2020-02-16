New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 20,800 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $26,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TAP. Barclays lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. MKM Partners set a $63.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $64.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.16.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

