New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes $30.29 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 878,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,285,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Healthpeak Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK opened at $37.31 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $37.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.73.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

