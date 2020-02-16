Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,847 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $31,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 404.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

NYSE:NEM opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.06. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $45.71.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,870.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,262. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.