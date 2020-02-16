Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Short Interest Update

Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Nice by 310.5% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Nice by 16.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nice during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nice by 76.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nice during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nice to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nice presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.25.

NICE stock opened at $179.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.81 and a 200-day moving average of $156.01. Nice has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $182.06.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). Nice had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Nice will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

