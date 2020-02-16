NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NNBR shares. ValuEngine upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in NN by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NN by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NN by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in NN by 18.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NN during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

NNBR opened at $9.52 on Friday. NN has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $11.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

