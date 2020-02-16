NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NN by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in NN by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NN by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NN by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NNBR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

NN stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $402.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91. NN has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.03.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

