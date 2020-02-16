Noble Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY)

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Noble Financial in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.44 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.14% from the stock’s previous close.

EDRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group lowered their target price on EuroDry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ EDRY opened at $6.50 on Friday. EuroDry has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EuroDry will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

