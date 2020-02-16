Norma Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Norma Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €38.38 ($44.63).

Several research firms have issued reports on NOEJ. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ETR NOEJ opened at €36.24 ($42.14) on Friday. Norma Group has a 1 year low of €26.36 ($30.65) and a 1 year high of €49.26 ($57.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 15.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.98.

Norma Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

