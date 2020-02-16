North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,518.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,435.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1,297.32. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,529.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.