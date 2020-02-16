NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,577 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.06% of NorthWestern worth $38,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,034,000 after buying an additional 138,445 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,359,000 after purchasing an additional 25,789 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,969,000 after purchasing an additional 110,027 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 8.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 545,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,946,000 after purchasing an additional 41,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 22.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 337,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 61,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NWE opened at $78.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.67. NorthWestern Corp has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $79.29.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $328.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 16.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWE. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.