NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 374,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 102,549 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NRG Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,404,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $1,982,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,210,598.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $698,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,250.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,372 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,481 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

NYSE:NRG opened at $40.06 on Friday. NRG Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

