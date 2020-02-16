Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) Position Lifted by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JRO. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,349,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 792,450 shares during the last quarter. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $2,145,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 96,346 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 60,965 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:JRO opened at $9.99 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

