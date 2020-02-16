NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,286 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,802,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in NVIDIA by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,499 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in NVIDIA by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,194 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 over the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.18.

NVIDIA stock opened at $289.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.95 and a 200-day moving average of $204.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $294.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.