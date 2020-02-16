NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.8% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $289.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $294.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 27.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

