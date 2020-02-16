NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. NVR comprises 7.7% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services owned approximately 0.14% of NVR worth $20,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in NVR by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,912.33.

Shares of NVR opened at $3,993.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,868.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,698.49. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,562.02 and a 12 month high of $4,058.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $58.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,715.04, for a total transaction of $3,715,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,783,663.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,938.00, for a total transaction of $4,835,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,588,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,090 shares of company stock valued at $49,685,243 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

