Oakbrook Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,337 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after purchasing an additional 969,474 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 895,023 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $60.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $59.62 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.