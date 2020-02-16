OBA Financial Services (NASDAQ:OBAF) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about OBA Financial Services (NASDAQ:OBAF) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. OBA Financial Services earned a daily sentiment score of -1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

OBA Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $26.93.

About OBA Financial Services

OBA Financial Services, Inc owns 100% of the common stock of OBA Bank (Bank). The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Germantown, Maryland. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of OBA Financial Services, Inc The Bank provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses through six banking offices located in the Maryland counties of Montgomery, Anne Arundel, and Howard.

