ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,233 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of ONE Gas worth $34,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

OGS opened at $96.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.06. ONE Gas Inc has a twelve month low of $79.22 and a twelve month high of $96.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OGS shares. Sidoti started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.