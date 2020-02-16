Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 40,800 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 477,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,614,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 540,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 247,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

Shares of PK stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

