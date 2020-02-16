Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,027,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,010,000 after buying an additional 49,385 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 62,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 169,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,192,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

