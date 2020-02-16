Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,666 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,673,000 after purchasing an additional 855,653 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $16,751,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,962,000 after purchasing an additional 442,099 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

