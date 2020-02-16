Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WH opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.19 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

In related news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

