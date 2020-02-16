Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Athene were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Athene by 4.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 12.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATH opened at $48.28 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Athene to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

