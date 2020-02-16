Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.14 Million Stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $187,250.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $792,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,507 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total value of $902,390.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,254 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,802 in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $137.78 on Friday. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52 week low of $113.08 and a 52 week high of $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.62.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

