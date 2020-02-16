Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,301,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,943,000 after purchasing an additional 662,350 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Jabil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,604,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,562,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Jabil by 75.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,274,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,577,000 after purchasing an additional 549,272 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Jabil by 1,471.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,155,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Jabil by 32.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 669,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,931,000 after purchasing an additional 165,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27. Jabil Inc has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

In related news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $39,027.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,318.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,783 shares of company stock worth $8,557,413. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

