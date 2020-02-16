Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 564,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 172,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 48,861 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.25.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $92.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.72. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.57 and a 1 year high of $98.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.90 million. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $2,690,685.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,347,319.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,856 shares of company stock worth $5,755,058 in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.