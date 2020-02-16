Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNV. Raymond James cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

SNV opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $36.76. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.