Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.14.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $140.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.40. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $116.52 and a 12 month high of $154.24.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $260,478.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $3,714,896 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

