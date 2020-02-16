Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,023 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sabre were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sabre by 4,713.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,077,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,526,000 after buying an additional 2,034,373 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sabre by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,376,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,899,000 after purchasing an additional 483,869 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,010,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,417,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,531,000 after purchasing an additional 354,913 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,655.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,513 shares of company stock valued at $960,035. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. Sabre Corp has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.77.

SABR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.