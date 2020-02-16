Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.47 Million Stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Davita were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Davita in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Davita in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Davita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Davita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVA. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

DVA stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.99. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Davita’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.