Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Mercury Systems worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,311,000 after buying an additional 889,855 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,591,000 after buying an additional 499,649 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,371,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 416.7% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 105,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 84,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 135.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after buying an additional 83,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $86.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.52. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $57.71 and a 1 year high of $89.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $458,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,195,863.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

