Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 181.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PVH by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in PVH by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in PVH by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in PVH by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in PVH by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $89.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. PVH Corp has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $134.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.65.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

