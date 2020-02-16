Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,591,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAE. Raymond James raised their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $120.82 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

