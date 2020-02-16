Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,723,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $262,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 79.9% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 14,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 21.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 167.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,874,000 after buying an additional 166,740 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS opened at $101.20 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $83.95 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.26.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Several research firms have commented on NTRS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,373 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

